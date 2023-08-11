MP: Laddoos Worth ₹8.51 Crore Sold At Mahakal Temple

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In the month of Shravan, over 1,804 quintals of laddoo as prasad were prepared at Mahakaleshwar Temple from July 1 to August 9. Around 45 quintals of laddoos were manufactured daily. For the convenience of visitors, counters have been set-up in the temple premises for the sale of laddoo. Laddoos worth Rs 8 crore 51 lakh 81 thousand 244 was sold through the counters.

Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee’s administrator and additional collector Sandeep Kumar Soni said that the committee has been successful in making laddoo prasad available easily to visitors in adequate quantity.

There is a record arrival of devotees in the month of Shravan in Ujjain. After the construction of Mahakal Lok, more than 1.5 crore devotees visited Mahakaleshwar since July 4 in the month of Shravan. Devotees coming for darshan take laddoos from the counter in the inner and outer premises Mahakaleshwar Temple. For darshan, other information and complaints at Mahakaleshwar Temple, anybody can contact the committee’s website www.shri mahakaleshwar.com along with the temple’s toll free number 18002331008.

