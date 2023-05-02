MP: Joshi’s book Jan Gana Man Ki Baat released in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Writer Devendra Joshi has done a great job by presenting thoughts contained in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ (MKB) programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of a book titled “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat”. His book is a mirror of thoughts expressed by PM in the MKB. MKB may have reached crores of people but its documentation has been done only in Ujjain. The above views were expressed by the speakers during the release of book at Ram Janaki Mandir on Sunday evening.

Sanskrit scholar Tulsidas Paroha, litterateur Shiv Chaurasia, former district and sessions judge Shashi Mohan Shrivastava, Mahant Shyam Das Maharaj, Vikram University proctor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, painter Krishna Joshi and Kishore Maharaj from Varanasi were the guests of the programme organised under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Writers' Association, Ujjain. It was presided over by Harimohan Budholiya.