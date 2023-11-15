MP: Italian Citizen’s Purse Stolen During Harsiddhi Darshan In Ujjain

Representational image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a shameful incident, the purse of an Italian citizen got stolen from Harsiddhi Temple here on Monday.

During the visit to India, a woman from the Italian group who had come to Ujjain for Mahakal darshan was involved in a theft incident in the Harsiddhi Temple. The miscreants stole her purse which contained 600 dollars (49,938.36 Indian Rupees) and passport.

Due to the crowd in the temple, she came to know about the incident when she came out after visiting the temple. The police have registered a complaint of theft against an unknown miscreant and are searching for the accused. According to SI Bhawar Nigwal, the crime was committed between 7 pm to 8 pm on Monday.

A group of 15-20 foreigners including Toso Pati Plola, a resident of Pinar Rolla, Italy, is visiting India. Meanwhile, the team members had reached Ujjain on Sunday. After Mahakal darshan on Monday evening, these people reached Harsiddhi temple. While coming out of the back gate of the temple, some unknown miscreant stole the woman’s purse.

When they started leaving the temple, the woman realised that her purse had been stolen. After this everyone reached the police station and lodged a complaint of theft. Police are investigating the matter.

