 MP: Ideas discussed from making Ujjain No. 1 in cleanliness
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 13, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Inviting ideas and suggestions for the cleanliness of the city, a meeting with various social, educational, business organisations and intellectuals was called by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh at the Smart City office on Friday. In this, talking about the cleanliness of the city, suggestions received from everyone.

The matter of implementing them was kept for discussion. According to those suggestions, work will be done on the cleanliness of the city. Along with this, it was also appealed that everybody should understand their responsibility. The city is of everyone, the responsibility of its cleanliness is also ours, it is necessary to keep a sense of cleanliness in mind. Only with everybody’s cooperation, Ujjain city can be made number one in the cleanliness survey.

