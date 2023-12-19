MP: 'I Hope Congress Will Win All 29 Seats In Lok Sabha Election 2024,' Says Newly Appointed State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari | ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari has said that he hopes that Congress will win all the 29 seats in the Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held next year.

Patwari made the remark while addressing media persons in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Tuesday. He reached here to offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple.

"I hope that Congress will win all 29 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections in 2024 and strategies will be made for it," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the removal of former prime minister late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's portrait in the MP legislative assembly, he said that it was sad that Nehru's portrait was removed and he condemned it.

'Why this hatred towards Nehru?'

Patwari said,"Mahatma Gandhi was the hero of India's independence, Bhimrao Ambedkar was the hero of constitution making and Nehru was the hero of the country's building. I am happy that Ambedkar's portrait was put up but it is sad that Nehru's portraits were removed. What kind of politics is this? Why is this hatred towards a great personality who spent years in jail for the country's independence and sacrificed everything for the development of the country?" He added that when the government put up Baba Saheb's picture, why did it remove Pandit Nehru's picture, it would have been better if three pictures had been arranged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"My request is, when the government put up Baba Saheb's picture, why did it remove Pandit Nehru's picture? It should have also been kept there. It would have been better if three pictures had been arranged," the Congress leader said.

He further said that Bharatiya Janata Party challenged the views of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee who asked about Nehru's portrait after not seeing it in the Parliament and made efforts to get it re-installed.

Condemns removal of Nehru's Portrait from Assembly

"Today's BJP is not the BJP of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and not the BJP of his ideas. Today's BJP is the BJP of making division among great personalities. We condemn that they (BJP) removed the picture of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru from there. We also welcome placing Ambedkar's portrait in the house. I believe that BJP should not discriminate among great personalities and it should avoid the politics of removal," Patwari added.

Notably, a picture of Bhimrao Ambedkar has been installed in place of Jawaharlal Nehru's picture in the house.

Earlier in the day, Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava said that all this happened during the last tenure and he had not given any instruction into the matter.

"All this happened during the last tenure. I have not given any instructions in this manner. Nehru and Ambedkar are supreme leaders, there is equal respect for all. There is a special committee regarding this in the secretariat of the Assembly, the issue will be sent to it and then will act whatever decision is taken," Bhargava said.