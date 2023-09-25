MP: Guest Scholars Stage Demo Seeking `One State One Policy’ Status

Guest scholars during their demonstration in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Over a hundred guest scholars, on Sunday, staged a demonstration for the issue of `One state, one policy’ and `Equal payscale for equal work’ and discussed the future strategy of the movement till the demands are fulfilled. According to them, one more mahapanchayat of guest faculties was invited by the Chief Minister and various gifts were given to the guest faculties working against the posts in government colleges and the guest faculties and lecturers working in the technical education department, but the self-financed guest faculties were left out. However, during the appointment, preference determination was according to the rules of UGC.

The New Education Policy 2020 has been implemented for the first time in the country by the higher education department of the Madhya Pradesh government, in the successful implementation of which self-financed/ Jan Bhagidari courses have an important contribution, but the guest faculties teaching these employment-oriented subjects are being ignored by the government, they alleged. Under the banner of `College Self-Financed Jan Bhagidari Guest Faculty Welfare Association’, 3,000 to 4,000 guest faculties had also staged a one-day peaceful protest at Neelam Park, Bhopal on September 22, there too no representative of the government reached or noticed them, they informed.

