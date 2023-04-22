MP: Four youths held in murder case in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth living in Kalaseri Namak Mandi was stabbed to death by miscreants at the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The Kharakuan police have registered a case against the four accused and arrested all of them. ASP Abhishek Anand on Friday told media persons that property dealer Ankur (40), resident of Kalaseri, had returned home late on Wednesday night from Teen Batti Chauraha after drinking alcohol along with friend Mangesh, resident of Teen Batti Chauraha and Dara Singh resident of Bhat Gali. Beer was kept inside their scooter, which was parked in front of DS Parihar’s house in Namak Mandi around 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, accused Vansh (18), residing in front of Kshirsagar Stadium, Kunal (23), residing behind Dhabab Road Dharamshala, Sanket (20), resident of Namak Mandi and Harsh (18), residing near Danigate Power House passed through the area. After getting drunk in Freegunge they were passing through Kalalseri on three scooters, when Ankur and his friends told the youths to drive slowly which led to a dispute between the two sides.

Police said that during the dispute, Vansh, Kunal, Sanket and Harsh first attacked Dara Singh with stone and injuring his head. They fled the scene after that. When all the four returned after a few minutes, they saw that Dara Singh and Mangesh had left, but Ankur was still there. All the four attacked him with stones and escaped after stabbing him. He was hit with knife thrice on his body including a sensitive part.

CCTV footages were checked by the police, in which the four accused were identified by their clothes. The police said that they also collected scientific evidence of the case. The cops presented all the accused in a local court which sent them to two-day police remand.