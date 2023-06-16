 MP: Fire Breaks Out At Furniture Showroom In Ujjain, No Casualty Reported
With the efforts of four fire tenders, the fire was brought under control and no casualty was reported in the incident.

Friday, June 16, 2023
MP: Fire breaks out at furniture showroom in Ujjain, no casualty reported | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out at a furniture showroom located in front of Madhav Nagar Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Friday.

Upon getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade team and the police reached the spot. With the efforts of four fire tenders, the fire was brought under control and no casualty was reported in the incident.

Nonetheless, it was assumed that furniture worth lakhs of rupees were turned into ashes in the incident.

According to fire personnel, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

The Satpura Bhawan Fire

Notably, earlier this week on Monday evening, a massive fire broke out at Satpura Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal. Initially, the fire incident occurred at the third floor of the building but later it spread up to the sixth floor.

Bhopal District Collector Ashish Singh had said that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Army came together to douse the fire.

"The fire has been brought under control. All agencies including CISF, Army came together to douse the fire and it has been controlled," said the District Collector.

Bhopal Police Commissioner, Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that primarily it has come to the fore that the cause of the fire is a short circuit, but a team of experts has been formed to investigate it.

