MP: Electricity Demand Rises, 5 Crore Units Being Supplied Daily In Ujjain Division

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There has been a strong increase in the demand for electricity in the Rabi season. A further increase in demand was recorded in the last two days. There was a significant increase in the demand for electricity in all the districts including Ujjain, Ratlam in the whole Ujjain division.

More than 5 crore units of electricity are being supplied daily in Ujjain division, while 11.5 crore units of electricity are being supplied daily in the electricity company area. While on Sunday the demand was recorded at 6875 MW, on Monday the maximum demand for electricity in the company area increased again, on Monday afternoon the demand crossed 6925 MW, on Tuesday the demand was close to 6900 MW.

In the last 24 hours, 1 crore 35 lakh units of electricity was supplied in Ujjain district and 5 crore units of electricity was supplied in the division. In Ratlam district, about 90 lakh units of electricity were distributed in 24 hours and about 18 crore units of electricity in 20 days of November. MP West Zone Power Distribution Company’s managing director Amit Tomar said that in the last 24 hours, 11 crore 59 lakh units of electricity were distributed as per the demand.