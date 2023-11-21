MP Elections 2023: Congress Candidates Fear Tampering With EVMs, Make Formal Complaint To State Election Commissioner

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After the passage of the assembly elections in the state, the candidates are now worried about the malfunction in EVMs. The fate of 52 candidates of the district is sealed in the EVMs and kept in strong rooms of Government Engineering College (UEC), here.

The administration has claimed to keep the EVMs safe in the UEC, but the Congress candidates are afraid that there might be a glitch in the machines. Congress workers from Ghattiya, Ujjain South, Ujjain North and Nagda-Khachrod constituencies and BSP workers are also keeping round-the-clock surveillance in the CCTV room.

On Monday, MLA and Congress candidate from Ghattiya constituency Ramlal Malviya reached the UEC, where his workers lodged complaints about repeated power outages and freezing of CCTV cameras.

Here his workers complained to Malviya that the lights of the college were going off again and again due to which the CCTV cameras installed here are being switched off. Fearing any disturbance, Congress workers including Malviya spoke to collector Kumar Purushottam.

Malviya told Free Press that the computer lab of the UEC which is located near the strong rooms was found functional and it raised suspicion of tampering with the EVMs. According to him, a formal complaint in this regard was also made to the State Election Commissioner whereas the collector assured to resolve the issue soon, he said.

Likewise, Rajesh Trivedi, husband of Congress candidate Maya Trivedi from Ujjain North, said that due to the switching-off of lights and CCTV, there is a possibility of a malfunction in the machines, so the administration should soon resolve the complaint through other arrangements. Other Congress leaders will meet the collector on Tuesday.

Collector Kumar Purshottam said that he had received information about the lights going out. There is a backup installed in the strong room so that after a power failure, the power comes back immediately. After the lights on, CCTV video comes within 15 seconds. Perhaps that’s why they might be expressing concern. However, we have made all concrete arrangements following the guidelines of the Election Commission.

