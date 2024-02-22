MP: Dy CM Jagdish Devda, Comedian Bharti Singh Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain | X

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Jagdish Devda and comedian Bharti Singh offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Thursday.

Dy CM Devda along with family and comedian Singh also participated in the Bhasma Aarti performed here on the occasion and took blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma Aarti are fulfilled.

Devda told ANI, "Today, I came to have darshan of Baba Mahakal. I along with my family members participated in Bhasma Aarti and everyone prayed to Baba Mahakal with full enthusiasm. I pray to Baba Mahakal that our country continues to grow and all countrymen be happy and blessed." Comedian Bharti Singh also shared her experience with ANI and said that she felt amazing and quite happy during her visit.

"It feels like I have been directly connected with God here. I am very happy to be here and the staff members are also very supportive. There is a very good atmosphere here on the premises of Baba Mahakal. I pray to Baba Mahakal may he bless everyone with a healthy and happy life," Singh said.