MP: Devotees Throng Mahakaleshwar Temple On Seventh 'Shravan Somvar', 'Nag Panchami' In Ujjain

ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged the 'Mahakaleshwar' temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the occasion of the seventh 'Shravan' Monday.

The devotees also offered prayers at 'Nagchandreshwar' temple on the premises of Mahakaleshwar on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami' today. The doors of the temple open only once a year on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya also offered prayers at Nagchandreshwar temple on the occasion. During this, he said, "Today, it is a very good combination, it is Shravan somvar as well as Nag Panchami. It is my good fortune that Baba calls me and I have worshipped here. It brings amazing supernatural pleasure."

Lord Nagchandreshwar doors opened at 12 o'clock in night

According to Mahant Vineet Giri, Nagpanchami is celebrated with great pomp in Ujjain. There is special importance of worshipping Lord Nagchandreshwar on the occasion. According to the customs, the doors of Lord Nagchandreshwar were opened at 12 o'clock in night. The devotees have been visiting the temple since night to offer prayers to Lord Nagchandreshwar.

There is a very rare idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati resting on a snake in the temple. According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Nagchandreshwar on the occasion pleases both Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and one also gets freed from the fear of snakes. There is also a tradition of offering milk to snakes on Nag Panchami, so devotees offer milk to the idol of the snake here.

Special Bhasma Aarti performed

The devotees also thronged for a special 'Bhasma Aarti' of Baba Mahakal on the occasion.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the priest of the temple Ashish Sharma, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang, sandalwood and then put up clothes. Thereafter Bhasma Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

Sawan is the favourite month of Lord Shiva

'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, one gets immediate relief from their troubles. This year Shravan month is of 59 days, which started from July 4 and will last till August 31.

Besides, there is a tradition of taking out Baba Mahakal's sawari (ride) on every Monday in the month of Shravan-Bhado. Therefore, today Baba Mahakal's ride will also be taken out in the evening. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal goes on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Mahakal.

