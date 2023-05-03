 MP: Devendra Joshi’s book “Jan Gana Man Ki Baat” released in Ujjain
MKB may have reached crores of people but its documentation has been done only in Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Writer Devendra Joshi has done such a great job by presenting the thoughts contained in the Mann Ki Baat (MKB) programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the form of a book titled “Jan Gana Mann Ki Baat”, whose echo will be heard for many years to come. This book of his is a mirror of the thoughts expressed by PM Modi in the MKB programme.

MKB may have reached crores of people but its documentation has been done only in Ujjain. The above views were expressed by the speakers on the occasion of the launch of Joshi’s book ‘Jana Gana Man Ki Baat’ organised at Ram Janaki Mandir on Sunday evening.

Sanskrit scholar Tulsidas Paroha, litterateur Shiv Chaurasia, former district and sessions judge Shashi Mohan Shrivastava, Mahant Shyam Das Maharaj, Vikram University proctor Shailendra Kumar Sharma, painter Krishna Joshi and Kishore Maharaj from Varanasi were the guests of the programme organised under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Writers' Association, Ujjain. It was presided over by Harimohan Budholiya.

