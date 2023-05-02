MP: Cycle rally to spread awareness on energy conservation held in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Saksham Cyclothon” was organised under Saksham-2023. This year, with the tagline of Saksham-2023, “Energy Conservation–towards Net Zero”, the said event was organised simultaneously in about 200 cities of the country including Ujjain.

The cycle rally was flagged-off by RB Masane, CGM (O&M) and OIC, GAIL, Kheda. Avinash Bouskar, general manager (O&M), GAIL, Kheda in his inaugural address urged everyone to reduce and conserve petroleum products and become an agent to prevent climate change. The main objective of this event is to create awareness among the people about health and environment as well as to reduce the country’s dependence on oil imports.

Like previous years, GAIL in association with PCRA, Government of India, is organising Saksham, Conservation Ability Festival-2023 in different parts of the country from April 24 to May 8.

Read Also MP: Road widening in front of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain