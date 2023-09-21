MP: CM Shivraj To Inaugurate State-wide Rozgar Diwas In Ujjain On Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the state-wide Rozgar Diwas (Employment Day) programme in Ujjain on Friday, 22 September. Minister of Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and Science and Technology Omprakash Sakhlecha will be specially present in the function.

More than 3 lakh youth to be self employed

In this programme, Chief Minister Chouhan will connect more than 3 lakh youth with self-employment through various self-employment schemes by distributing loans worth more than Rs 2300 crore. Chief Minister Chouhan will also dedicate 1708 MSME units of various districts and 43 units with investment of Rs 10 crore to Rs 50 crore. Bhoomi-pujan of 307 MSME units and 17 clusters and 26 departmental industrial areas will be performed by Chief Minister Chouhan. These projects will provide employment to more than 71 thousand persons.

Rozgar Diwas programme will also be held in every district in the presence of local public representatives. The ceremony will also be telecast live on various platforms and channels of social and electronic media.

