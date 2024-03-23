MP: 60-Yr-Old Woman Raped By Auto Driver In Ujjain | Representational Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Once again a shameful incident occurred in the city. This time an auto-rickshaw driver targeted an elderly woman and raped her. The incident occurred with a 60-year-old who resides in the vicinity of the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The accused made the victim sit in his auto-rickshaw, took her to a deserted area, raped her, left her on the way, and ran away.

According to Mahakal police, the elderly woman works as a sweeper in homes. The woman was going to her home after completing her work at 9.30 pm on March 19. Meanwhile, on the way, the auto driver Salman asked the woman to drop her home and said that he knew her and just sat in the vehicle. The old woman was taken in by the auto driver's words and went with him.

Instead of taking the woman home, the miscreant took her to a deserted area via Harifatak Overbridge towards Jeevankhedi, where he raped the old woman and later put her in the auto again, left her on the way, and ran away. Police said that the old woman’s husband remains ill and she has three children.

The woman reached the police station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against the accused auto driver Salman. The auto driver is said to be absconding. Earlier on September 24, 2023 also, an auto-rickshaw driver had raped a 14-year-old school girl from Satna district which had hit the stands across the country. That case was also registered in Mahakal police station and its trial is in final stage.