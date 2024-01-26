MP: 21 Inmates Of Ujjain Central Jail Released On The Occasion Of Republic Day |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a gesture marking Republic Day, 21 male inmates were released from central prison on Friday in Ujjain. The information was provided by the superintendent of the central jail, who announced that on the occasion of Republic Day, these individuals, previously serving life sentences, were granted relief from state governance based on their good conduct.

The release was accompanied by providing the freed prisoners with certificates, bank passbooks, and packets of meals for their journey.

This initiative reflects the acknowledgment of the prisoners' improved behavior, allowing them to reintegrate into society. The central prison authorities deemed their conduct meritorious enough to warrant clemency, demonstrating a commitment to recognizing positive change in individuals.

In similar tradition, 20 inmates of Jabalpur Central Jail were also set free on the occasion of Republic Day.

Family members of the released prisoners were overjoyed as they received their loved ones with a sense of relief and gratitude. The certificates and essentials handed out signify a symbolic fresh start for the former inmates, fostering hope for their successful reintegration into mainstream society. This Republic Day release emphasizes the importance of second chances and the potential for rehabilitation within the criminal justice system.