Model Road: Demolition of half-a-dozen buildings begins in Ujjain

Hotel and other builders demolished in front of Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Thursday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On Thursday morning, a joint team of administration started demolition of buildings in front of Mahakaleshwar temple and those blocking widening of model road to connect Harifatak Over-bridge road with Bharat Mata Mandir.

The drive started with demolition of four-storey Hotel Labh Shubh. Six buildings are to be demolished in the area.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation officials along with SDM Kalyani Pandey reached the spot with staff. Area corporator Nazima Bi’s husband also arrived as the gang started demolition with three JCBs.

Constructions were demolished by running JCB. Before this action, roads were closed by deploying police forces on both sides. SDM informed locals about the demolition.

Everyone was informed through notice by tehsildar that they had to be evicted from land survey number 2252/1 and survey number 2252/2 of Ujjain in the south east of Mahakal Marg. This order was issued on August 11, 2021. Tehsildar had given time till April 14 to remove the encroachment. Later, time of eviction was extended till April 19.