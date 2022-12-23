Mock drill: Railway staff enacts rescue op during ‘train accident’

Railwaymen along with NDRF and SDRF teams conduct mock drill of rail accident, in Ujjain on Friday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The railwaymen were preparing to rush to the spot after getting information about the ‘accident’ of the passenger train near the Zero Point Over-bridge and rescue workers were rushing to help the stranded passengers.

Railway personnel who reached the ‘accident’ spot found two coaches of the passenger train ‘derailed’ and ‘passengers’ seen trapped in an AC coach. The railway staff tried to open the AC coach door but when the door did not open, first the glass panes of the coach were broken and then the window was cut with a welding machine to make way for entering the coach. The NDRF and SDRF team entered the compartment through the window and pulled out the ‘trapped passengers’.

The passengers brought out of the coach were put on stretchers and brought to 108 ambulances and then the ambulance left for the hospital. Meanwhile, senior railway officers and employees were at the spot and were seen evacuating the ‘injured’ swiftly.

After evacuating the ‘injured’ passengers, the effort to get the ‘derailed’ coaches started and big jacks and cranes were deployed for the work. After two hours of struggle, the detailed coaches were put on the track.

Well, the scene described above was not that of a train accident but a mock drill of the railways.

No passenger train was involved in the ‘accident’ and this whole incident was part of the mock drill that railway conducts from time to time to test its preparedness in case of a railway accident.

The preparation for this mock drill was also done a day before on Thursday. It was the railway employees who derailed the two coaches and then put them on the tracks. Platoon commander Dinesh Kumar Bamnia said that the team of NDRF, SDRF and Railway employees from Banaras participated in a mock drill.

