Ujjain: Mahakal’s devotee complaints against lady staff, commends her next day

Ujjain: A verbal duel between a devotee and a lady staff at the Mahakal Temple lead to filing of a complaint on Friday, on Saturday however, the devotee made amends and accepted that- in fact, it was he who was at fault.

Chetan Bhardwaj, a psychologist counsellor by profession, visited the Mahakelshwar Temple with his aunt on Friday. At the Karthikeya Mandapam he tried to cross the barricades from the front row so the security guard Rakhi Yadav objected and asked him not to do so.

On this Bhardwaj got into an argument and abused her. He claimed that the tone of the Yadav was very derogatory and rude. Therefore, he complained about the same to Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. The assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal, later pacified the situation.

But, on Saturday, Junwal got a call from Bhardwaj, who accepted his mistake and offered to make amends.

Later Junwal called in Yadav in the control room, where Bhardwaj apologised for his behaviour with the female guard on duty. Not just that, Bhardwaj along with Junwal honoured Yadav for her service with a Mahakal’s memento and a shawl.