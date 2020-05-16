Mahakal’s city records 33 new cases, tally 329, 4 new containment areas notified

As per the bulletin issued on Saturday at 10.28 pm, 33 more persons have tested for Covid-19 in the city. As per the bulletin in all 329 persons have tested Covid-19 positive in the district.

These include 255, 59, 8, 6 and 1 patient of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mehidpur and Tarana, respectively. The death toll remained is 47.

Over 4,985 samples have been taken in the district so far and the reports received indicated that 4,108 persons were Covid-19 negative. If bulletin figures are to be relied upon, 877 sample reports are awaited. 148 patients have been discharged till date from different hospital and quarantine centers. Total 134 active patients are undergoing treatment in the hospitals.

The district collector has issued orders late in night to make 4 new containment areas: Kumhar Gali (Bahadurganj), Mewad Gali (Namdarpura), Begampura and Naliya Bakhal. These overnight developments also indicate that restrictions in Red Zone Area in Ujjain will continue beyond Lockdown 3.0.

A Khakiwala-on-duty measuring the temperature of another Khakiwala-on-duty at one of the containment areas of the Old City. On the penultimate day of Lockdown 3.0. The scene drew attention of the onlookers as amid uncertainty about the modalities of new lockdown, the police jawans seems to have adopted some practices of health department staff.

Floral welcome: After Covid-19 outbreak in one more locality that is Naliya Bakhal of the Old City, policemen were seen cautioning the residents to comply with the precautions enforced in view of Lockdown 3.0 in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. This locality falls near wholesale grocery markets and people residing here were expecting relaxations. When police reached there some residents came on the streets to shower petals on them.