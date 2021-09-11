Madhya Pradesh: Youth murdered over feud with 'wife'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who was in live-in relationship with two girls was stabbed to death in Ujjain late on Thrusday. The accused came near the victim’s house by bike and fled away after stabbing him to death. The youth had a rift with a young woman and had a dispute with the father of one of the accused.

Police said that 25-year-old Aman Bairagi alias Sonu was murdered on Thursday night by Suraj Thakur, a resident of Hamukhedi and Shera living in Malanvasa.

Aman lived with friend Vishal Malviya in Hiramil's chawl along with Meenakshi and Radhika Thakur of Shastrinagar. Meenakshi had been missing since late on Wednesday. When she returned home early on Thursday, a fight broke out between Aman and her. Later Aman left for work at a noodles shop at Tower Chowk. Here after consuming liquor he left for Hamukhedi with friend Vishal. On the way home, he got into an argument with Rajesh, father of accused Suraj.

On reaching home, he again had a dispute with Meenakshi and he left the house and went to Nagjhiri and entered into an argument with Rajesh again.

People counselled him and asked him to go home. But in the meantime, Suraj learnt about the dispute between Aman and his father. He reached the Hiramill with friend Shera and stabbed Aman in the chest. Meenakshi informed Aman's brother Arun about the attack. Arun rushed Aman to the hospital but by then Aman was dead. The accused left their bike near Zero Point Bridge and reached Hiramil chawl on foot.

The police have arrested Shera, while Suraj is still on the large. Sources said that Radhika, who was living in with Aman, was also in a relationship with Sooraj. Due to this, there was a rivalry between Aman and Suraj. Aman had a dispute with Suraj's father because of this. This dispute claimed his life.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 01:37 AM IST