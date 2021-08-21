e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:18 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Youth dies in road mishap

FP News Service
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A youth died, while his companion sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Ghattiya on Friday.

According to the police, Vinod Mali and Shailendra Khandelwal of Nalkheda were going from Ujjain to Nalkheda on a bike. Their bike skidded and Vinod suffered a fatal head injury in the accident. A 108 Ambulance rushed him to Ghattiya Hospital.

After an examination, the doctors declared him dead. The body was sent to Ujjain for the post mortem. Shailendra was given first aid and is under treatment at a hospital.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:18 AM IST
