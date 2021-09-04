Madhya Pradesh: Youth booked for using fake identity

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police have caught a youth for using fake identity from Hotel Hilton located at Madhav Club Road. Police said a youth named Shaan, a resident of the Mahakal area, befriended a nurse from Dewas by introducing himself as Ajay.

The youth and the nurse checked into the hotel on Thursday night. The youth used the bike numbered MP 13 DU 6419.

Meanwhile, after being informed police reached the spot and checked the registers of the hotel and found that Shaan's name was registered as Ajay.

Videos and photos of other girls have also been found in the mobile of the youth. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the girl. Hindu organizations also reached Nilganga police station and demanded that youth be booked under ‘love jihad’ law. Yhe police have taken the youth into custody.

Police station in-charge Tarun Kuril said, on the complaint of the girl, a case has been registered against the youth.

