Madhya Pradesh: YC Workers Burn CM’s Effigy

There was a tussle between YC workers and police who were deployed in large numbers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 01:53 AM IST
article-image
YC members burn CM’s effigy in Ujjain on Wednesday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sidhi BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla’s representative Pravesh Shukla, peeing on a tribal man on Tuesday was very reprehensible, humiliating and against the law. In protest against the shameful act, Youth Congress (YC) workers burnt the effigy of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Bima Chouraha here on Wednesday evening. There was a tussle between YC workers and police who were deployed in large numbers. Despite rain, the demonstrators succeeded in burning CM’s effigy. District YC president Bharat Shankar Joshi said that looking at the shameful incident, the CM should step down.

On the other hand, the district tribal Congress committee demonstrated at the collector’s office. Committee head Phoolchand Jariya said that in the memorandum submitted to the Governor, they demanded that taking cognisance of the disdainful act, the assembly membership of BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla should be terminated immediately and he should be banned from contesting elections for six years. Due to his act, the entire tribal community of Madhya Pradesh has been utterly insulted.

article-image
