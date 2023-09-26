Madhya Pradesh: YC Leader Accuses Cong MLA, Kin Of Molestation In Jan Aakrosh Yatra

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Controvery rocked Jan Aakrosh Yatra in Barnagar after Youth Congress state general secretary accused Barnagar MLA Murli Morwal, his sons, relatives and supporters hurling abuses and indulging in indecent act to prevent her from climbing the dais.

She claimed that owing to their indecent behaviour, she had to leave the yatra. On Monday, she filed a complaint against the MLA, his sons and brother with Barnagar police station. MLA Morwal was not available for comment. In the past, the Youth Congress state general secretary had accused Morwal’s son Karan of rape.

According to reports, Yatra reached Barnagar on September 23. When the complainant tried to climb the dais, she was stopped by the MLA and his sons Karan, Shivam and brother Inder. They not only hurled abuses at her but even indulged in obscene act. “Frustrated with their act, I stood silently near the stage.

Inder followed me and asked me to leave the event. He even threatened me,” she said claimed that a video of the incident had already gone viral on social media. She further said, “After I complained to yatra in-charge Jitu Patwari, Nagda MLA Dilip Gurjar invited me on the stage. However, MLA Morwal started threatening me with obscene remarks,” and further added, “I got upset and left the event.”

Past history In 2021, the Youth Congress leader had filed a case against Karan in Indore accusing him of raping her on the pretext of marriage. While searching for Karan, the cops brought his younger brother Shivam to Indore women’s police station and interrogated him on October 19, 2021. After hoodwinking cops for six months, Karan was arrested from Maksi. Cops had also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

