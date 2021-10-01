Madhya Pradesh: Workshop on Sanja and Mandana held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on Sanja and Mandana was held under Sanja Lokotsav at Guru Gokul Kala Mandap of Pratikalpa Cultural Institute on Thursday.

Program coordinator Sheela Vyas said that the workshop aims to make women and children familiar with the folk arts.

The guests paid floral tribute to the father of the institution, Gulab Singh Yadav at the start of the programme. Sheela Vyas and Dr Pallavi Kishan as Sanja experts imparted training on Sanja. Neeta Aggarwal demonstrated Mandana making using Ocher and Khadia. Women from the age of 5 to 65 years including Ujjwala Dubey, Lokesh Singh Tomar, Alka Singh Jadoun, Prakash Deshmukh, Ajay Ganguly, Vijay Ganguly were present.

A competition of Sanja and Mandana will be organised in Lekoda village and in the evening a culutral event will be held. Lok Kala Samman will be given to the veteran Mach Ustad Atmaram Patel of Lekoda village, said organisation’s secretary Kumar Kishan.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:53 AM IST