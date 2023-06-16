 Madhya Pradesh: Woman Jumps Into Kshipra In Ujjain, Saved By Divers
Madhya Pradesh: Woman Jumps Into Kshipra In Ujjain, Saved By Divers

The woman was taken to the police outpost on the ghat.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tired of illness, a 40-year-old woman of Jayant Parisar in Nanakheda jumped into Kshipra at Ram Ghat in Mahakal police circle. However, she was saved by swimmers’ team.

According to reports, Priyanka, wife of Golu Nagar, jumped into Kshipra. When the woman started drowning, two members of the swimming team posted on the ghat immediately rescued her. The woman was taken to the police outpost on the ghat. She said that she was fed-up with her sickness, so she tried to commit suicide. The family members of the woman were immediately informed about the incident.

