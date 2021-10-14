Madhya Pradesh: Woman files rape complaint against engineer

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A girl has filed a rape complaint against an engineer from Petlawad on Wednesday.

The girl alleged that was in relationship with the accused for over 4 years. She alleged that Brijendra is an engineer and is posted in Petlawad.

She said that Brijendra called her to Ujjain under the pretext of marrying her. But he took her to the parking lot of the railway station in Guna and raped her inside the car, she added. Later he refused to marry her and fled from the spot.

The woman lives in Vidisha. Police the woman is not able to identify the crime scene and the car. The accused is still on the run.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Gym trainer rapes Nursing student in Bhopal

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 02:24 AM IST