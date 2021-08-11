Madhya Pradesh: Woman commits suicide as friend virals bathing video

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman from Tobrikheda village, under the Tarana police station jurisdiction, wanted to send a video of her bathing to her fiancé, but by mistake it went to her friend.

The friend made the video viral. When the woman came to know about this, she committed suicide by consuming poison.

The woman was engaged to a young man from Indore 15 days ago. The girl had made a video of the bath to send to her fiancé. This video went to her friend living in the village instead of the fiancé. This friend made the video viral. When the woman came to know about the video going viral in the village, she consumed poison.

The family first took her to Tarana Hospital and later brought her to the District Hospital, where she died. So far, the police have not registered any case in this matter.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 12:41 AM IST