Madhya Pradesh: Week-long programme on folk arts begins at Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Art week to promote folk arts commenced at Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College. It is being organised by IQAC and drawing department from October 1.

In-charge principal Dr Anita Manchandia inaugurated the art week with Sanja competition. She said that folk arts have a special place in our culture.

Sanja, lamp decoration, alpana and earthen ware decoration competitions are being organised for the college girls. Twenty five students participated in Sanja competition. They depicted various forms of Sanja on 2x2 card board with paper mesh and colour paper.

The convener of the programme Dr. Ranjana Wankhede, gead of the drawing department gave the information about event. Dr Vikrant Shah and Dr Dolly Rochlani conducted the competition. Dr Dinesh Chandra Khandelwal, Dr Sadhna Nirbhay and Dr Neeta Tapan were present.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:57 AM IST