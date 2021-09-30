Madhya Pradesh: Webinar on New Education Policy organised

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long national webinar was organised in the Late Nagulal Malviya Government College, Ghatiya in collaboration with higher education department in Ujjain on Wednesday. The theme of the webinar was ‘New Education Policy-2020: Implementation in Higher Education.’

Chief guest of webinar was Dr RC Jatwa, additional director, higher educationUjjain division. He said knowledge of Indian tradition must be included in the curriculum.

Scholarly speakers of the webinar Dr Rakesh Dhand, ex-DSW, Vikram University, described New Education Policy as promoting skill for the development of students.

Dr RM Shukla, former professor of Government Girls Post-Graduate College explained the NEP. Dr Baban Jhare, professor commerce from Sant Gadge Baba University, Amravati (Maharashtra) as a special speaker explained how NEP’s helps in getting employment.

The webinar was presided over by Dr PK. Vyas, principal, Government College Ghattiya. Co-ordinator Dr Manish Parmar, co-coordinator Dr Brahmadeep Alune marked their presence. The organizing secretary of the entire event was Dr Shekhar Maidamwar. Organising committee members were Abhishek Singh Thakur, Rajesh Gaur, Dr Vandana David, OP Katara, Shyam Rawat, Deepak Chaudhary, Manish Bairagi, Sarwan Malviya along with students, researchers and professors of various colleges who actively participated in webinar.

