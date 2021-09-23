Madhya Pradesh: Water-level in Gambhir Dam touches 1,787 Mc Ft

Ujjain (madhya Pradesh): The main source of the city's water supply system, Gambhir Dam, has received good amount of water in Bhadau and if there is a single spell of heavy rain in Indore, then the dam will get full.

Till Wednesday, 1,787 Mc Ft water had arrived in the dam. However, this is still less than the capacity of the dam by about 480 Mc Ft. But if it is managed properly, the water can see the city through the year.

Despite the slackness of rain for two days, due to the inflow from Yashwant Sagar in Indore, the water-level in the Gambhir has increased since night.

By Wednesday afternoon, there was a lot of water in the dam. If the speed of water flow remains the same and there is a heavy rain in Indore, then the dam could get filled to its brim.

There is, however, a need to save the dam water now. It should not happen that water is stolen in Rabi season and in the coming time there will be a situation of water crisis, said an official.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 03:03 AM IST