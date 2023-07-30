Madhya Pradesh: VU Cancels Results Of Entrance Exam Of PhD In Engineering

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A new twist came in the PhD entrance examination scandal at Vikram University as the results of the entrance examination has been cancelled after the University Executive Council decided to take further action after obtaining a legal opinion on the matter.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the registrar. On the other hand, the ABVP has demanded action against the culprits in this case and the resignation of the vice-chancellor from the post on the basis of morality.

About a month ago, after the registration of a case by Lok Ayukta in the PhD entrance examination case, the issue of PhD entrance examination of engineering subject was raised in the meeting of the varsity’s executive council. The executive council had decided to take further action in this regard after taking legal opinion.

The registrar of the university issued a notification on July 27 cancelling the entrance examination of all subjects under PhD in engineering. It has been said in the notification that as per the orders of the vice-chancellor and on the basis of legal opinion, PhD admission of all engineering subjects organised by the university on March 6, 2022, stands cancelled.

