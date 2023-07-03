Madhya Pradesh: VMCS Meet Ends

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Inspired by ‘Sanskriti Ki Baat with the Country Mission’, a two-day all India representatives’ meeting of Vishwa Mangalya Chhatra Sabha (VMCS) concluded at Shrikshetra Ujjain. VMCS is a non-political organisation of women which works in colleges as well as in society.
The meeting was held in the hospitality of Swami Jitendranath, president of the meeting Dr Vrishlitai Joshi, all India organising secretary VMCS and received their guidance. A total of 40 delegates from eight different provinces gathered for the meeting which included students and teachers.
