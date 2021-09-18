Madhya Pradesh: Vegetable trader’s body found in hotel

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a garlic-onion trader has been found in the room of Parihar Palace Hotel located on MR-2. Garlic-onion trader Ravi Dubey was a resident of Kharsodkhurd.

He reached the hotel on a auto-rickshaw at around 3:00 am on Thursday night. He was staying in room number 105 on the first floor. He ordered tea at 9:00 am. After that the room was closed.

At 11:00 am, when the hotel's caretaker reached near his room, he saw the room gate left open, he checked the room and saw unconscious Dubey in the bathroom with his mouth bleeding.

The whole bathroom was stained with blood. Seeing this he panicked and informed the manager. Police reached the spot and sent the body to post-mortem. Documents retrieved from him revealed, that he was undergoing treatment for TB. A case has been booked an further probe is underway.

ALSO READ Booster Dose in Madhya Pradesh: Bid to cover learning gap among students

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 02:23 AM IST