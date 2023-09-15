Madhya Pradesh: UMC To Participate In Sanitation League 2.0

UMC |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is participating in the Indian Sanitation League 2.0 organised by the Ministry of Urban and Housing Affairs. Various activities will be organised under the Cleanliness League from Friday. In this, the team of Ujjain City will participate as Avanti Warriors under the leadership of Mayor Mukesh Tatwal.

Under the Indian Swachhta League 2.0, Swachhta Pakhwada will be inaugurated on Friday at Tower Chowk, which the outline of the programme will be determined and the programme to be organised will be released, the Indian Swachhta League and Safai Mitra Safety Camp will be inaugurated, T-shirts and caps will be distributed to the participants.

The introduction of the captain of Avanti Warriors and unveiling of the logo, dialogue on garbage-free city, dance and song presentation based on Indian Swachhta League will be given and registration for participation in ISL by citizens on My Government app by going door to door in all 54 wards will be done.

NCC, NSS, youth organisations, RWAs, NGOs, and organisations will be activated to participate in the Indian Swachhta League 2.0. The specificity of pre-event activities will be evaluated.

The objective of the Swachhta League is to organise events at key locations and hill stations, to organise youth groups for cleanliness responsibility and participation at stations and tourist places to motivate the youth to participate in the goal of garbage-free cities.

