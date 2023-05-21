Madhya Pradesh: UMC to give Mayur Van on contract for income, maintenance

UMC authorities and morning walkers show victory sign after performing ‘shramdaan’ at Mayur Van on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) will give away Mayur Van on Kothi Road on contract to generate income and ensure maintenance. The van has been developed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

On Saturday, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav and Commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh cleaned the van premises. Mayur Van has been developed on about seven hectares. A large blooming lotus has been made at the gate. A parking facility is also available.

On Saturday morning, when cleanliness was done by the UMC under the Clean Saturday campaign, the officials found that the forest was not being maintained properly. Mayor decided to give it on contract so that it could generate income and also be maintained.