Madhya Pradesh: UMC To Develop 200 EWS Units At Kavelu Karkhana

Rs 22.60 crore project under Su-Raj policy

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
MP: Ujjain Municipal Corporation May Execute Its Road Widening Strategy Today | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that as per the announcement made by Chief Minister on December 27, 2022, on the occasion of the house entrance programme of the Sujalam Housing Scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ‘Su-Raj Colony’ will take shape on the land of the Kavelu Karkhana located in Manchaman area. Under Madhya Pradesh government’s Su-Raj policy, 200 EWS residential units will be constructed at a cost of Rs 22.60 crore.

According to the Mayor, EWS residential units and required basic facilities like roads, drains, streetlights, gardens, community halls, etc will be constructed for economically weaker income group families on a part of the land available at the site. The rest of the land will be auctioned to the construction agency for disposal under Su-raj policy.

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) has been appointed as the supervision agency after approval of the preliminary project presented to the empowered committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary on March 16, 2023, regarding the construction of Su-Raj Colony on the land of Manchaman Kavelu Factory. The detailed project report of the proposed 200 EWS units has been sent to the government for sanction after the approval of the Mayor. According to the report, income amounting to about Rs 80 crore will be received.

