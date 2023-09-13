Madhya Pradesh: UMC House Passes Resolution On Chandrayan Amid Oppn Boycott

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ‘adjourned’ meeting of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)’s council was held again on Tuesday. Congress corporators stayed away from this meeting. Opposition leader Ravi Rai also did not attend.

Announcing the start of the meeting, speaker Kalavati Yadav said that earlier when it was adjourned, the Opposition was agitating and their members were not listening to anyone. “The Opposition has its duty and obligations. I have to be fair. Let us all keep good examples in front of us.”

BJP member Gabbar Bhati, showing a photocopy, said that action should be taken against such corporators’ husbands who demanded Rs 50,000 from the sweeper. Corporator Jitendra Kuwal said that caste-based words should not be used in the meeting.

MiC member Shivendra Tiwari proposed a vote of thanks for the success of Mission Chandrayaan. The House passed the resolution unanimously but the Opposition members got up and left. MiC member Rajat Mehta said that the proposal for the success of Chandrayaan also had the signatures of the Opposition leader but he was not present and those who came got up and left.

Speaker Yadav said that today’s meeting is part of an adjourned meeting and no work is being done. Due to this, no one will get additional allowance nor will anyone get refreshments today so there will be no additional burden on the UMC exchequer.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Shifting Of Running HQs From Ujjain To Indore

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)