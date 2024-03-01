Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain's Vikram University Adopts Budgetary Proposals For 2024-25  

A meeting of the Vikram University executive council to finalise budget proposals in progress in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of the Executive Council of Vikram University was held on Thursday, in which the final approval was given to the budget after the recommendation of the assembly. The meeting was presided over by vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

The revised financial estimates for the budget financial year 2023-24 and the original financial estimates and actual income and expenditure for the budget financial year 2024-25 were considered and it was decided to present the same before the council.

This budget contains the estimate of arrangement of financial resources to achieve the set objectives and goals of the higher education policy set by the Union and State governments.

Prof Pandey said in the meeting that an amount of Rs 100 crore has been approved under the Prime Minister Higher Education Campaign (PM Usha Yojana) for the financial year 2024-2025. In the financial year 2024-25, total income provision amounting to Rs 162.77 crore and total expenditure provision amounting to Rs 190.94 crore has been made.

Madhya Pradesh: Students Enlightened O Junior Red Cross In Dewas

Madhya Pradesh: Students Enlightened O Junior Red Cross In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): In a concerted effort to instill humanitarian values and foster proactive citizenship among the youth, the Dewas School Education Department embarked on an extensive campaign to enlighten students about the Junior Red Cross initiative.

Under the able guidance of Red Cross affairs district nodal officer Ashwini for government and non-government high schools, along with higher secondary institutions, across Dewas district are actively engaging students with crucial information regarding the Junior Red Cross.

Recently, Tonkhurd and Sonkatch development blocks witnessed enlightening sessions facilitated by Ashwini where students were acquainted with the principles and objectives of the Junior Red Cross.

As the momentum of awareness continues to surge, upcoming workshops are scheduled to take place on March 1 in the Kannod-Khategaon development block and another session on March 2 in the Dewas development block.