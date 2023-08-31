Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Players Shine In West Zone Karate Contest

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The players of Ujjain won medals in the West Zone Karate competition held in Goa. Among 6 states and 700 players, 12 players from Ujjain district displayed their skills. According to coach Mukund Jhala, the competition was held at the Manohar Parrikar Stadium in Goa. The competition concluded by giving medals to the winners. Around 700 players from 6 states including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh participated in the competition.

Ujjain’s Yashi Tanwar won the bronze medal in 54kg in the girls’ category and Aniket Yadav won the same in 52 kg in the boys’ category. Payal Kharbuja, Dishant Ghosia, Janice Patel, Harsh Khandelwal, Jeet Jhala, Keshav Panchal, Shubhankar Upadhyay, Rudraksh Deora, Sujal and Shubham Solanki participated in the competition. The girls and boys team were represented by Purva Jhala and Kuldeep Sisodia respectively.

On the team’s return to Ujjain, Lions Club Gold president Rahul Pandya, MP Karate Association president Rajendra Singh Tomar and MP Karate Association secretary Mahesh Kushwaha congratulated the players.