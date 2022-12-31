Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain Municipal Corporation to construct residential units, shops on Kavelu Karkhana land

Mayor and municipal commissioner during inspection of Kavelu Karkhana land in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residential units and commercial shops will be constructed by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on the land of the Kavelu Karkhana located in the Neelganga area. In this regard, the land of the Kavelu Karkhana was inspected by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and UMC commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh on Friday and the officers were directed to prepare the action plan.

Houses and shops will be constructed by the UMC under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model on the government land of the Neelganga Kavelu Karkhana under ward number 35. It was said that houses will be constructed on government land freed from the land mafia.

Tatwal said that houses will be constructed on government land of the Kavelu Karkhana for such citizens who do not have their own houses. For this, applications from eligible persons will be invited and identified. During the inspection, the mayor and the commissioner were apprised of the work plan for the said land through the drawing design by the concerned consultant.

