Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain continues to log nil patients

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district continues to log no cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday. As per the health bulletin shared by the health department here none of the reports out of the 1,217 samples turned out to be positive on the day.

The tally of corona patients and toll remained on 19,095 and 171 respectively. The number of corona winners is 18,924. A total of 4,46,036 samples have been taken and no report is awaited so far.

On the vaccination front overall, 35,915 people have been vaccinated in past 24 hours. A total of 12,42,855 people have received their first dose of their anti-corona vaccine while 334,837 people have received both the doses.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:39 AM IST