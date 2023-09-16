 Madhya Pradesh: UEC Alumni, Students Remember ‘Bharat Ratna’ Dr Visvesvaraya On His Birth Anniversary
On the birth anniversary of Indian engineer, scientist and modern India’s Vishwakarma, floral tribute was paid to his statue.

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the auspices of Alumni Association of Ujjain Engineering College, Engineer’s Day was celebrated on Friday to mark birthday of Dr Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the Vishwakarma Bharat Ratna of modern India, at Ujjain Engineering College.

On the birth anniversary of Indian engineer, scientist and modern India’s Vishwakarma, floral tribute was paid to his statue. Office-bearers of the Alumni Association highlighted the biography of Bharat Ratna Dr Visvesvaraya in front of students and urged them to become good engineers.

A documentary clip of the alumni of Ujjain Engineering College who contributed to ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-1 missions was presented by Dr Apratyul Chandra Shukla. Principal JK Shrivastava, teachers DK Sakravadia along with Alumni Association president Komal Bhootada, executive member BC Trivedi, Praveen Vashishtha, former students like Rajesh Chaurishi, Ravi Shankar Khatri, Saransh Acharya, Bhavanishankar Malviya, Suresh Diya, Devendra Devsar and Dinesh Dahima too paid floral tributes.

