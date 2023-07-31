Madhya Pradesh: UDA Boss Instructs To Build Kshipra Vihar Gate

UDA chairman Shyam Bansal inspects Kshipra Vihar Scheme | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): During the inspection of construction work in the commercial block of Kshipra Vihar being developed by Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), chairman Shyam Bansal instructed to build a grand gate along with the development work of the commercial block.

He also instructed the contractor to complete electricity-related work of the entire colony by September and to complete the drainage work by the end of August.

Instructions were given on the spot for parks being developed in the commercial block by making boundary walls within 15 days.

