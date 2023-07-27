Madhya Pradesh: Two Youths get 5-Yr RI For Keeping Explosives In Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The court of Additional District Judge VIIth Shashikant Verma awarded five years of rigorous imprisonments to Sushil Mishra (38) and Ashish Singh Chandel (40) under sections 419, 467, 471 of the IPC and Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

According to reports, on March 19, 2016, Prarabdh Jain, manager of Atishay Shilalekh Hostel Mahakal Vanijya Kendra, Ujjain informed Nanakheda police station Nanakheda that Sajish Khan of Agar Malwa Road had booked room number 212 of his hostel on March 18, 2016. Within 10 minutes, he left the room on the pretext of going out for dinner leaving behind his black bag. However, he never returned.

On being informed, inspector Vivek Gupta reached the hostel and summoned the BDDS team. Lock of room number 212 was broked and the room searched in front of Prarabdha Jain and Radheshyam. The police recovered a black travel bag with explosives and electronic circuits.

After panchanama, the BDDS team opened the bag in an empty park and found highly explosive substance. The bag carried the name of Shakti Power Blast. Around 26 electric detonators, one shock wave tube with a detonator, two electric circuits, one transformer, one condenser, one battery of 9 bolts, one pair of pant-shirts, and one prayer cap were seized. The police also seized a broken mobile with a sim and charger from the room. Later, a case was registered against the accused.

The case was represented by AGP Sanjay Shinde under the guidance of deputy director, prosecution, Saket Vyas.

