Madhya Pradesh: Two thieves steal 250 gm gold, arrested

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two thieves, who used to travel in a car to commit thefts at deserted houses were caught by district police force in Ujjain. The accused are from Agar district and their target were the houses of the colonies.

The arrested accused are from Nalkheda in Agar district and one of them has committed more than 15 crimes. The other accused also has 5 cases of theft registered against him. Both of them had carried out the theft in the house of Lalchand Rajwani, who lives in Sharda Homes.

Rajwani had gone to Godhra with the family on August 27. When he returned on September 13, the house was in a mess. The thieves fled away with around 250 grams of gold jewelry and cash. When the police checked the CCTV footage, a Baleno car numbered MP 13 CD 6209 was seen outside the colony. Two youths coming out from it, were seen entering Rajwani's house and coming out.

The youths were caught after locating the car and they confessed to committing the crime. They parked the car outside the colony and seeing Rajwani's house deserted, they entered it and committed the theft with ease. They had door breaking tools with them. After breaking open the door lock, they entered the house and stole 2 gold bracelets, 1 gold chain, 3 gold rings (male), 5 gold rings (female), silver made statues of Lakshmi and Ganesh, silver bowl, 25 silver coins , 2 Pair Gold Earrings, 1 Gold Necklace, 1 Mangalsutra with Pendant, 8 Gold Pearls, 2 Gold Nose Hooks 1 Silver Coconut, 1 Silver Laxminarayan statue, 1 Silver Note, 1 Silver Bracelet, 1 silver ring (female), 2 silver rings (male) and RS 20,000 in cash. The police have confiscated all the belongings and the Baleno car.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:02 AM IST