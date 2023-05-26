Madhya Pradesh: Two killed in road mishap on Unhel Road

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a woman, died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Unhel Road late on Wednesday night. This is the second major accident on the same route in the last three days.

Unhel TI Ashok Sharma said that around Wednesday midnight, an unknown vehicle crushed two bike riders to death at Lalghati near Unhel. The vehicle driver escaped from the scene. On receiving the information, police reached the spot and recovered bodies of an old woman and a young man. They have been identified as Kamal son of Prabhulal and his mother-in-law Ulka Bai wife of Bhuraprasad Sahni of Nagda.

Their relative Brijendra of Birlagram said that the duo had gone to Ujjain with them on Wednesday morning to meet their relatives. While returning, Kamal overtook them but met with an accident near Unhel. When they reached the spot, both Kamal and Ulka Bai had died. The bodies were taken to the hospital in Unhel on Thursday morning. Police said the vehicle which hit the bike was being traced and CCTV footage was being scanned.

Three days back, a couple travelling on a bike was hit by a truck near Unhel Krishi Upaj Mandi. While husband died, woman was admitted in a hospital.

