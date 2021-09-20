Madhya Pradesh: Two incidents of theft reported

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two incidents of theft were reported in Ujjain on Sunday. The first theft took place in Samantnagar under Chimanganj police station.

Dharmendra, son of Hemlal Malviya, had gone out of the house with his family on September 16. Meanwhile, unknown miscreants entered the house and stole mangalsutra, tops, silver anklets, bracelet, rings and a mobile phone kept in the cupboard.

The second incident of theft took place in the house of Shivashish Joshi in Amannath Avenue Colony of Indore Road. He had gone out with the family on September 12. When he returned on September 18, gold chain, mangalsutra, silver coins and cash of Rs 7,000 were missing. Joshi has lodged a report of theft at Nanakheda police station.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Scientific awareness festival organised at Gyanoday School

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 03:37 AM IST